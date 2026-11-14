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Auburn bench shows out in home loss to No. 12 Arizona
By Jonathan Wallin,13 days ago
The Auburn Tigers suffered their first loss of the young season Friday night, falling to the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats 80-69 at Neville Arena. In what was a poor shooting night for the Tigers but a strong defensive outing, the Tigers mounted a valiant comeback late in the second half, but a run by the Wildcats in the final five minutes ultimately sealed the game.