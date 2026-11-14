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9 Reasons Bitcoin Crashed From $81K to $67K in Just 10 Days
By Jordan Lyanchev,13 days ago
There's no single catalyst behind the move. Instead, BTC was hit by a succession of negative developments while underlying demand and liquidity have weakened considerably. Bitcoin has dumped by over $14,000 in ten days, falling from $81,000 after the US midterms to under $67,000 on Saturday morning. This massive collapse came on the heels of several developments that signaled weakening demand for risk-on assets, while some industry-specific factors exacerbated the move.