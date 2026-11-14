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Between Middlesbrough And Bridlington Is A Cozy Village Inside A National Park With Scenic Trails And Waterfalls
By Will Suphan,13 days ago
A small treasure of a village rests within the idyllic expanse of the North York Moors National Park, where rushing waterfalls surrounded by lush foliage await hikers upon numerous gorgeous trails. Goathland is a wee surprise that one can easily miss, yet should instead seek out and explore thoroughly. Nestled in a green valley surrounded by heather-covered hills, this little charmer's historic stone buildings found their way into Harry Potter films, and its surrounding landscape could easily pass for the Shire.