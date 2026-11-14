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25 Famous Families With Roots in Upstate New York
By Brian Kachejian,13 days ago
There are names that appear again and again when you start exploring the history of Upstate New York. They are engraved on buildings, printed on road signs, attached to colleges and hospitals, and found on the gravestones in some of the state’s oldest cemeteries. Some belong to families that settled along the Hudson River when New York was still a Dutch colony. Others belong to families that came much later and built businesses whose names became familiar around the world.
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