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25 Famous People You Didn’t Know Graduated From Syracuse University
By Brian Kachejian,13 days ago
When most people think of Syracuse University, they probably picture a sea of orange shirts inside the dome on a Saturday afternoon. The school’s basketball and football programs have brought national attention to Central New York for generations. Yet some of the most recognizable names in American music, television, literature, science, and politics spent their college years on the same campus.
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