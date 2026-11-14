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Public notice: Village of Centerburg Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing
13 days ago
The Village of Centerburg Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at 7:00 pm at Village Hall, 49 1/2 E. Main St., Centerburg, OH 43011 to consider an application of rezoning parcels 17-01236000, 17-01235000, 18-00894000 on Factory St. Centerburg, OH 43011 from Estate Residential (ER) to Planned Development (PD). A copy of the proposed changes can be made available by request to [email protected], or at the Village of Centerburg, 49 ½ East Main St., Centerburg, Ohio 43011.