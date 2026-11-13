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KASU fundraiser aims to raise $60,000 after federal funding loss
By Ross Underwood, Coastal TV Group,9 days ago
Arkansas State University's public radio station is holding a weekend fundraiser to help offset the loss of federal funding for public media. KASU 91.9 FM says support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting previously covered about 20% of its annual operating budget, helping pay for NPR and other programming. Congress rescinded that federal funding last year.