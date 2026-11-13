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Blytheville man dies after suspected fentanyl incident in jail
By Ross Underwood, Coastal TV Group,10 days ago
Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man after a suspected fentanyl incident at the Mississippi County Detention Center. Investigators say 39-year-old Edgar Andrew Guyton was arrested Tuesday and suspected fentanyl was found during a search. Police say Guyton tried to swallow the substance, but its packaging...