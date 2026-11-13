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Arkansas Department of Corrections mourns K-9 Morgan's death
By Ross Underwood, Coastal TV Group,9 days ago
The Arkansas Department of Corrections is mourning the loss of one of its longtime K-9 officers. K-9 Morgan died Wednesday after 13 years of service with the department. Morgan worked alongside his handler, Sergeant Christopher Brown, helping protect correctional facilities across the state. The department remembers Morgan as a loyal...