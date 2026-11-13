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Arkansas students invited to compete in soybean science challenge
By Anthony Wright, Coastal TV Group,9 days ago
Arkansas students in grades 6 through 12 have a chance to turn their interest in science and agriculture into cash prizes through a statewide competition. Registration is open for the 2027 Soybean Science Challenge, sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and managed by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service.
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