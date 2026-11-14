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Human-Engineered Oscilloscope Panel
By William G. Wong,12 days ago
This is the first Ideas for Design originally published in Electronic Design February 1955. Electronic Design has a long history of Ideas for Design (IFD) articles contributed by readers. This is the very first IFD instance. It appeared in the 1955 February issue of Electronic Design. This was the second year of Electronic Design’s publication. One or more IFDs typically appeared in each Electronic Design issue while it was a print magazine through the early 2000s. It is now an online-only publication. The IFD series continues to this day.