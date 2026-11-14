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Fury dominate stat sheet but fall to Gaffney in AAAA playoffs
By INNVision Media,12 days ago
Friday the 13th and strange things were afoot in Gaffney as the #1-seed Indians hosted Fountain Inn in round two of the Class AAAA Playoffs. Going into Friday night, if you had told the Fury coaches they’d outgain Gaffney 436 total yards to 187 and run 93 plays to only 31, they’d be making plans for their next matchup. Unfortunately for Fountain Inn they saw their season end on a number of big plays, especially in special teams, as the Fury fell 35-21.
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