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Game Preview No. 11: Football to Honor Seniors in Season Finale Against WV Wesleyan
By GSU Sports Information,9 days ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State Football will honor their seniors in the 2026 season finale on Saturday (Nov. 14), as the Pioneers welcome West Virginia Wesleyan to Ike & Sue Morris Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. It's a Pioneers United gameday, with United Bank and WVU Medicine United Hospital Center sponsoring the matchup.