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Area Farmers Face Key Decisions
By AJ Taylor,13 days ago
Iowa crop producers should review their farm bill program options and complete enrollment decisions with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency ahead of upcoming Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) deadlines. The 2026 election and enrollment period runs Sept. 16 through Dec. 11, 2026. Enrollment for the 2027 crop year is open Nov. 2, 2026, through March 15, 2027.
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