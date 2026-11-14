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Oklahoma AD Calls Out Sankey, SEC for Forfeit Threat and Rescheduling Ole Miss Game
By Adam Wells,13 days ago
"Rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on our fans. Those who have made travel arrangements, accommodations, and personal plans around a Saturday game now face unnecessary disruption and hardship. Their time, commitment, and investment deserve greater consideration than they were afforded in the conference's decision tonight."