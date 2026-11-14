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Culebra Meat Market to Open Renovated Pinn Road Store Nov. 19
By John Martins,13 days ago
Culebra Meat Market is scheduled to open its renovated store at 2407 Pinn Road on November 19, after delays that included an alleged burglary at the worksite. The company says that location has been in development for years, part of a family chain still updating older San Antonio stores. CultureMap San Antonio reported the renovation is finished and the debut is set for November 19.
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