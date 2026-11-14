undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pasadena Asks Residents to Weigh In Nov. 19 on Safety Upgrades Along Olympic Route to the Rose Bowl
13 days ago
Pasadena’s Department of Transportation will hold a community information session Thursday, Nov. 19, on proposed safety improvements along a planned walking, biking and transit route linking the Memorial Park Metro station to the Rose Bowl. The project, called the Pasadena Rose Bowl Multimodal Olympic Route, aims to support the...