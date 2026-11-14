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Jensen Huang’s spy scandal isn’t a one-off
13 days ago
Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia after reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy is being treated as a one-off scandal. But it’s not. In the past year, my private security firm, which is staffed largely by former intelligence and law enforcement officers, has handled a number of cases in which senior executives at U.S. technology companies had relationships with women who we came to believe were working for Chinese intelligence.