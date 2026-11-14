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Sales Launch for The Wellington, a New 400-Acre Private Club Community in Florida
11 days ago
Wellington Lifestyle Partners (WLP) has officially opened residential sales for The Wellington, a 400-acre private club community under development in Palm Beach County’s Village of Wellington. Following a groundbreaking earlier this summer, the project will feature 253 private residences alongside championship golf, equestrian facilities, and family-oriented club amenities. The...
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