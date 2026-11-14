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Erica Crisses, Founder of UNA, on Timeless Fashion and Personal Style
12 days ago
For Erica Crisses, founder of UNA, fashion has always been about personal style, quality, and the details that make a piece special. After building her career at Bloomingdale’s and Gucci, she launched UNA to fill a gap between contemporary and designer fashion, creating thoughtfully designed wardrobe essentials with exceptional fit, quality fabrics, and distinctive touches at more accessible prices.