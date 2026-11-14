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Hernando Christmas events continue after tree lighting and Dickens Christmas opening
By Peyton Taylor,13 days ago
The Christmas Tree Lighting and the first day of Hernando Dickens Christmas were a success, the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce said in a post. The chamber invited people to join the next day for additional events organized by Hernando Dickens of a Christmas, including horse-drawn carriage rides, shopping with local vendors and selfies with Santa. The post also referred to other activities without specifying them.