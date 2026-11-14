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India’s 195-Minute Epic Beats ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ to $100M Mark at the Box Office
By Rohan Naahar,13 days ago
Two major tentpoles primarily targeted at overseas markets debuted alongside each other last week, securing spots on the domestic top-five list. While Godzilla Minus Zero exceeded expectations to claim the number-one spot on the domestic box-office chart, an Indian epic debuted at number five. The movie in question is based on a mythological text sacred to Hindus all over the world, and was marketed as the most expensive Indian film of all time. Its reported budget of $400 million for two installments — only one has been released — rivals those of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters.