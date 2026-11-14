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Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique: Contemporary Tropical Luxury Above the Pacific
12 days ago
There is something particularly appealing about a hotel where the landscape is as much a part of the experience as the accommodations. At Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, the Pacific Ocean is rarely out of sight. Overlooking Culebra Bay in Guanacaste, the resort cascades down a dramatic hillside toward the beach, with contemporary buildings nestled among tropical vegetation. Despite its secluded setting, it is conveniently located approximately 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport.