undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Groove Cruise Unveils Artist Activities and Philanthropic Initiatives for 2027 Sailing
By Kristin Valdivia,13 days ago
Groove Cruise announces the full list of artist-hosted activities and experiences that aim to give back to the community through the Whet Foundation. Groove Cruise is taking its 2027 voyage beyond the dancefloor with a wide range of artist-hosted activities, community meetups, wellness experiences, and opportunities for attendees to give back. The four-night floating electronic music festival will set sail from Miami aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas on January 21 before heading to Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.