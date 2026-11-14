undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Community Calendar
13 days ago
The Allentown Music Club will hold its American music program at 2:30 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1533 Springhouse Road, Allentown. This will be a celebration of the 250th Anniversary of America. The performers are Sherman Cox, clarinet, Camille Vernarr, flute, The Recordante Group with Karen El-Chaar, bass recorder, Donna Predmore, tenor recorder, Amanda Edge, alto recorder and Linda Bolasky, soprano recorder and the Asbury Trio. The program is free and open to the public.