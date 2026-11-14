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South Whitehall police department earns third reaccreditation
13 days ago
The South Whitehall Township Police Department has earned its third reaccreditation from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, a milestone that township officials say reflects the department’s continued commitment to professional standards, accountability and law enforcement best practices. Police Chief Stephen Brown announced the achievement during the Nov. 4...