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No. 6 Warriors’ CCC Tournament Run Ends in Semifinals
10 days ago
CALDWELL, Idaho – Less than 24 hours after outlasting No. 25-ranked Bushnell University in a five-set quarterfinal thriller, the No. 6-ranked Corban University Women's Volleyball team returned to the court for a semifinal showdown with No. 2-ranked Eastern Oregon University in the 2026 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Tournament. Despite a spirited third-set comeback attempt, the Warriors ultimately fell to the Mountaineers in straight sets, 25-17, 25-9, 26-24, inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.