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Umut Ozturk Wins MSPT Riverside for Third Main Event Title of 2026
By Sandra Gaweda,11 days ago
Written by: Sandra Gaweda November 14, 2026 5 min read. Umut Ozturk won another Major Series of Poker: The Tour (MSPT) Main Event last weekend, taking the MSPT Riverside Casino Main Event at Riverside Casino Golf Resort in Iowa. The St. Paul, Minnesota, pro agreed to a heads-up deal with Jacob Tourville that paid each player $69,451 from a 406-entry field, and Ozturk kept the trophy. It's his third MSPT Main Event title of Season 17, and it comes with the Player of the Year race still open.
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