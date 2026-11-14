undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why GTA 6 could become gaming’s biggest launch, sending ripple effects across the economy
By Emily ParkJason ReginatoRowan BuckJeniece PettittStephen DesaulniersJulia BoorstinAndrew Evers,13 days ago
After more than a decade of development and an estimated $1 billion-plus investment, GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the biggest video game launches ever. Its impact could reach far beyond gaming, with ripple effects for creators, food delivery, streaming, music and other forms of entertainment. CNBC’s Julia Boorstin examines the business behind GTA 6, the risks facing Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, and what the release could mean for the entertainment industry.