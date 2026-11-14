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White Sox Charities annual Fall Garage Sale returns on Saturday with expanded layout
By Joe Binder,11 days ago
The annual White Sox Charities Fall Garage Sale is upon us, and this year, it will feature a new layout. Recently released maps show an expanded footprint and an improved checkout process designed to accommodate more fans. The event will now stretch from the Rate Field Patio all the way to the Leinenkugel’s Lodge, hopefully helping alleviate some of the long lines that have been an issue in the past.