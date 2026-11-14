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THREE ARRESTED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP IN MT. CARMEL
By Mark Wells,13 days ago
Three people were arrested earlier this week after a traffic stop in Mt. Carmel. Reports said Mt. Carmel police officers pulled over a vehicle after observing a moving violation. Once the vehicle was stopped, officers saw suspected drug-related items in plain view. After a further investigation, around 30 grams of suspected cocaine, 383 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 79 grams of suspected cannabis was seized by officers.
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