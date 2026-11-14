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Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon Addresses Amendment 3, Shares Important Homestead Exemption Information for Homeowners
13 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Following the passage of Amendment 3 by Florida voters, Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon has issued a statement recognizing the outcome and emphasizing the importance of respecting the will of the people. “The voters of Florida have spoken, and Amendment 3 has passed. In our...
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