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Psychologist convicted of manipulating 15-year-old into having sex with adult men
By WKRC,13 days ago
MIAMI (WKRC) - A Miami psychologist has been convicted of manipulating a 15-year-old girl into sexual encounters with multiple men. Maria Duarte was convicted of lewd and lascivious exhibition and an unnatural and lascivious act in connection with allegations that she had sex in front of the teenager and encouraged her to have sex with adult men, including Duarte's boyfriend, Jason Mojica.