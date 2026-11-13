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Can Makai Lemon Develop Into Eagles’ WR2 In The Season’s Second Half? | PHLY Eagles Podcast
10 days ago
Will Makai Lemon develop enough to keep the Eagles from needing another first-round receiver? Will Drew Kendall or Markel Bell show enough to earn a starting spot on the offensive line for 2027? Brandon Lee Gowton and Deniz Selman go through the things still left to learn about the Eagles coming off the bye week, including a temperature check on Nick Sirianni and some leftover thoughts from Howie Roseman’s trade deadline moves and non-moves.