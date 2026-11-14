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Hickory Police Receive State Accreditation; City Records 2025 Certificate
By Carlos Hernandez,13 days ago
Hickory police have received state accreditation. The department's account is a Facebook post published Friday. It says the Hickory Police Department "was recently awarded accreditation with the North Carolina Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program (NCPSCAP), becoming the first agency to earn this accomplishment." Two Dates, One Program. The older date...