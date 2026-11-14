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San Diego Investor Pays $80.2M for Kannapolis Logistics Hub, Lands Apparel Giant
By Liam Patterson,13 days ago
A San Diego investor has paid $80.2 million for a fully leased industrial complex in Kannapolis, scooping up not just the warehouse but 23 acres of adjacent land in a deal that lands squarely in the middle of a booming stretch for industrial real estate around Charlotte. The buyer, Westcore, acquired the Metro63 Logistics Center, a massive facility already filled by a tenant with big hiring plans.
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