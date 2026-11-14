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FAA flight grounding crisis over—But, one result is college football on Sunday.
By Alabama Public Radio,13 days ago
Trump administration officials said Friday that new technology being added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated parts of it and caused “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, leading to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. It was lifted in the evening after a five-hour stretch when most flights were not allowed to take off from airports in the U.S. One impact is in the world of college football.