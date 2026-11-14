undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Results: Elliott Hughes (16:05), Jordan Williams (17:59) Win 2026 Chick-fil-A 5K at Novant Health Charlotte Marathon
By Wayne Porter,13 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Nov. 14) — Elliott Hughes and Jordan Williams captured overall titles Saturday morning in the Chick-fil-A 5K, kicking off the 22nd annual Novant Health Charlotte Marathon race weekend in Uptown Charlotte. Hughes, 23, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, dominated the men’s field with a chip time of 16:05...