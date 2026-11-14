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Scranton Prep wins Sixth Straight District 2 3A Title
By John Kotsko,12 days ago
Tagged under: District 2, Gameday Hub, News, pfn, Playoffs. Looking for a sixth straight District 2 3A Championship, on Scranton Prep’s second play of scrimmage, Braedon McPartland scored from 47 yards. McPartland added three more touchdowns on the ground as the Cavaliers took the District 2 3A Title for the sixth straight season with a 50-7 victory over Wyoming Area. “I’m proud of the kids, they worked really hard. We’re very fortunate to have a bunch of competitive kids that push themselves at practice.” Said Scranton Prep head coach Terry Gallagher.