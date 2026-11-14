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Think you know campus?
By Ryan Cornell,13 days ago
Pop quiz, hot shot! Test your knowledge of EMU’s campus by identifying where each of these close-up photos was taken. A. Looking up at the EMU water tower. B. A clownfish swims in the aquarium on the lower level of Suter Science Center. C. Looking into the President’s Reception Room of University Commons. D. “Flames” sculpture outside Lehman Auditorium. E. “All God’s Creatures” on EMU Peace Pole. F. Beak of the emu in the Royals’ Den mural. G. Wall of the parking lot west of Campus Center. H. Hole No. 8 (rotated 90 degrees) of Nathan Longenecker Memorial Disc Golf Course. I. Window of Room No. 102 in Seminary Building.