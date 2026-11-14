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Greenwich Historical Society Announces 8th Annual Festival of Tabletop Trees
By greenwichfreepress,13 days ago
The Greenwich Historical Society is holding its Eighth Annual Festival of Tabletop Trees in its lobby beginning on Friday, November 20. This event is a celebration that began in the 1800s when Americans would place modest-sized trees on their tables. Twenty-seven one-of-a-kind, beautifully decorated tabletop trees will be on display...