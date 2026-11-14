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PGA Tour financial report reveals eye-watering pay package for outgoing chief
By Andy Roberts,13 days ago
Outgoing PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan received almost $21 million in total compensation during 2025, according to the organisation’s latest financial filing, obtained by Sports Business Journal. The figures show Monahan collected $20,798,682 in salary, benefits and deferred compensation. The breakdown reveals that Monahan received approximately $14.5 million in...