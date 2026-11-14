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Red Wings at Lightning: Beware the sneaky trap game
By Justin G.,13 days ago
TV/Stream/Radio: The Spot, DSN, ESPN+, 102.5 The Bone. Season Series: Lightning lead 1-0 (Lightning 4, Red Wings 2) It appears the full ground-stop that grounded all departing flights in the United States yesterday will not prevent the Detroit Red Wings from having to face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Benchmark International Arena. Having played in, and lost, Sunrise on Friday night, the Red Wings and their five-game losing streak have made it safely to a slightly chillier Tampa for tonight’s contest.