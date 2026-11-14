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Images of Marilyn Monroe by Her Last Surviving Photographer to Be Exhibited
By Pesala Bandara,13 days ago
An upcoming exhibition will feature photographs of Marilyn Monroe taken by Lawrence Schiller, the last living professional photographer to have worked with the Hollywood icon. Schiller is the last surviving professional photographer to have worked with Monroe. He even saw the actress on the morning of August 4, 1962, the day she died at age 36, to discuss an idea for a photo shoot.