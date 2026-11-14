undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gramps Morgan Joins Ghana Jamaica Homecoming Festival Lineup
By DancehallMag Team,13 days ago
Gramps Morgan isn’t just heading to Ghana. He’s apparently bringing both sides of the country’s most famous dancehall divide with him. In an Instagram post promoting the Ghana Jamaica festival, the Morgan Heritage singer wrote that “BHIM NATION WILL BE IN THE HOUSE AND SHATTA MOVEMENT,” naming the fanbases of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale in the same breath.