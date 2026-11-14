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Bristol 11-Year-Old Found Safe in Maryville, 18-Year-Old Held on $100,000 Bond
By Tyler Evans,13 days ago
An 11-year-old girl reported missing from Bristol, Tennessee has been found safe in Maryville, after detectives traced cell-phone data and online messages to an 18-year-old man who faces charges in Blount County. Elijah Millsaps Fuson, of Maryville, is being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to face a charge in Sullivan County after the Blount County charges are satisfied.
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