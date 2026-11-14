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Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres sets sights on shattering Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s all-time Sweden goalscoring record
By Donny Afroni,13 days ago
Gyokeres is currently in the form of his life for the Swedish national team, and the Arsenal forward has admitted he is targeting Ibrahimovic’s long-standing goalscoring record. The former AC Milan and Manchester United icon retired with 62 goals for the Blagult, a figure that has long seemed untouchable for any modern Swedish attacker. However, Gyokeres has been finding the net with such regularity that the conversation has shifted toward the impossible becoming possible.