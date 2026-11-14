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D3 Soccer tournament gets underway across the Midwest
By Ashle Paige,13 days ago
After a small taste of playoff soccer yesterday, the bulk of the NCAA Division III Men's and Women's soccer tournaments gets underway today. Across the Upper Midwest a total of five separate locations, including two in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin, are hosting first and second round action this weekend. The class of the Midwest on the men's side are the unbeaten #2 ranked St. Olaf Oles, who host their pod in Northfield on Saturday on Sunday. While the also #2 ranked and one loss Chicago Maroons are the top women's side in the area. UChicago will be on the road for the first two rounds in Dubuque, IA as Loras College, home of the Duhawks, host that pod of the tournament.