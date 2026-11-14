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Upper Macungie approves preliminary Chobani expansion plan
13 days ago
Township supervisors unanimously approved a preliminary land development plan Nov. 5 for Chobani’s proposed expansion at 7356 Industrial Blvd., after an extended discussion about pedestrian safety, traffic and infrastructure improvements. The project, identified as Project Pennsylvania, calls for a 62,260-square-foot addition to an existing 811,000-square-foot industrial building used for...