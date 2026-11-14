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Women’s Basketball Handed First Loss by RPI, 88-68
11 days ago
TROY, NY (nazathletics.com) - Nazareth Women's Basketball (2-1) was handed its first loss of the season by RPI (1-0), 88-68, Friday night inside ECAV Arena. Nazareth opened the game with a 4-0 lead as Kaitlyn Milham and Madalyn Kelly scored consecutive driving layups. RPI responded with a 7-0 run to take its first lead before Milham added another basket to put the Golden Flyers back in front, 6-5.